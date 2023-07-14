*Attached video: When Ohio lottery drawings are held

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Brooklyn woman has won a $1-million-a-year-for-20-years top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game.

Maureen McDonnell bought her winning ticket at the Memphis Shell gas station on the 7200 block of Memphis Avenue in Cleveland, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

According to the release, this is the first top prize of its kind sold and there are still three prizes of $1 million a year for 20 years remaining.

According to the release, McDonnell chose to take the annuity prize, which is $1 million a year for 20 years before taxes. After taxes, McDonnell will take home about $720,000 a year for 20 years.

Maureen beat odds of 1 in 6.48 million to win, the release said.

Memphis Shell will also get a $100,000 sales bonus from the Ohio Lottery.