(WJW) – The Mega Millions’ staggering $1.02 billion jackpot will likely keep climbing before the next drawing on Friday.

While someone will eventually win, most of us will be dreaming about what we would do with the massive prize.

Here are a few ideas of what you could do with a billion dollars.

Buy Ohio’s most expensive home

At only $8 million, you could actually buy 125 of them. This one is 32,675 square feet with 16 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and an 8-car garage.

Courtesy: Stacker

Check out the Zillow listing here.

Take a trip to space

“Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see it,” William Shatner said when he traveled into the final frontier with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin in January.

VAN HORN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Star Trek actor William Shatner (R) smiles as Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen looks on during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on the ten-minute flight. They flew aboard mission NS-18, the second human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Of course, not everyone can afford a seat. A trip on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo and Blue Origin’s New Shepard has seats between $250,000 and $500,000.

But to go into orbit is another story. That will cost you $50 million a seat, but hey, you’re a billionaire. You could go to space with 19 of your closest friends.

Tutankhamun Gold Mask

Considered the most valuable ancient artifact in the world, Tutankhamun’s gold burial mask is valued at $2 million, according to Alux.com, which tracks the most expensive things in the world. The mask is covered in gold leaf and embellished with jewels.

A picture taken on November 28, 2017 shows Golden Mask of King Tutankhamun, on display at the Egyptian Museum in the capital Cairo. – The Egyptian museum celebrated on November 28, 2017 the 115th anniversary of its establishment, displaying for the first time some 60 golden pieces of the chariot of King Tutankhamun among its other 120 thousand artefacts. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images)

But if you’re the Mega Millions winner, it’s just pocket change!

Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922. The mask and most of the contents of the tomb are on display in Egypt.

The Mona Lisa

Maybe your new billionaire status will have you dabbling in the arts. The Mona Lisa is valued at over $850 million according to ScienceABC.com, so it’s in your price range.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 19: Visitors observe the painting ‘La Joconde’ The Mona Lisa by Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci on display in a gallery at Louvre on May 19, 2021 in Paris, France. The country is taking steps to ease the lockdown measures that President Emmanuel Macron announced on April 29, allowing all the museums and non-essential shops and cultural venues to open and rolling back the curfew to 9pm. The cafe and restaurant terraces can also open to 50% capacity. France is reporting a seven-day average of around 14,000 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

The iconic Renaissance masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci is on display in the Louvre Museum, which is free to visit.

Cleveland sports teams

Even a billion dollars won’t buy you any of Cleveland’s sports teams. The Browns, the Cavaliers and the Guardians are all valued over $1 billion.

You could, however, secure the naming rights to one of the places where they play.

FirstEnergy bought the naming rights to the Browns stadium for around $107 million in 2013.