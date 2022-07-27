(WJW) – The Mega Millions’ staggering $1.02 billion jackpot will likely keep climbing before the next drawing on Friday.
While someone will eventually win, most of us will be dreaming about what we would do with the massive prize.
Here are a few ideas of what you could do with a billion dollars.
Buy Ohio’s most expensive home
At only $8 million, you could actually buy 125 of them. This one is 32,675 square feet with 16 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and an 8-car garage.
Check out the Zillow listing here.
Take a trip to space
“Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see it,” William Shatner said when he traveled into the final frontier with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin in January.
Of course, not everyone can afford a seat. A trip on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo and Blue Origin’s New Shepard has seats between $250,000 and $500,000.
But to go into orbit is another story. That will cost you $50 million a seat, but hey, you’re a billionaire. You could go to space with 19 of your closest friends.
Tutankhamun Gold Mask
Considered the most valuable ancient artifact in the world, Tutankhamun’s gold burial mask is valued at $2 million, according to Alux.com, which tracks the most expensive things in the world. The mask is covered in gold leaf and embellished with jewels.
But if you’re the Mega Millions winner, it’s just pocket change!
Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922. The mask and most of the contents of the tomb are on display in Egypt.
The Mona Lisa
Maybe your new billionaire status will have you dabbling in the arts. The Mona Lisa is valued at over $850 million according to ScienceABC.com, so it’s in your price range.
The iconic Renaissance masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci is on display in the Louvre Museum, which is free to visit.
Cleveland sports teams
Even a billion dollars won’t buy you any of Cleveland’s sports teams. The Browns, the Cavaliers and the Guardians are all valued over $1 billion.
You could, however, secure the naming rights to one of the places where they play.
FirstEnergy bought the naming rights to the Browns stadium for around $107 million in 2013.