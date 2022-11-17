CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has 19,000 frozen turkeys to distribute before Thanksgiving, making this their biggest food distribution of the year.

The food bank and its partner agencies will also distribute healthy foods and other items to help complete a holiday meal on Thursday at the drive-thru food distribution in the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot, sponsored by Huntington National Bank, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The food bank said it anticipates at least 4,000 households to come through the line.

The food bank distributed 4 million pounds of food in November 2021 and expects to distribute at least that much this holiday season through weekly distributions and partner agency activities.

“Many people are in need of nourishing food throughout the year, and the need is amplified during the holidays,” said Sean Richardson, Cleveland region president for Huntington. “I’m so proud that Huntington Bank’s colleagues live our purpose to look out for people. Not only is Huntington donating funding to support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s holiday food distribution, but 50 Huntington colleagues are volunteering to load vehicles with turkeys and other holiday food.”

More than 100 volunteers will help load vehicles with holiday meals at the drive-thru on Thursday. Huntington will also present a $50,000 donation to support the food bank this holiday season.

To volunteer for future events with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, head over to the volunteer website.