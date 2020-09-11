19 years later: Remembering 9/11 in the age of coronavirus

Editor’s Note: The video above is a 9/11 tribute in Avon Lake.

(AP) – Americans are set to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with tributes altered by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time.

In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances.

The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum canceled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the dead aloud. It will offer a recording instead to those gathered at the World Trade Center site.

394263 15: (PUERTO RICO OUT) Policemen and firemen run away from the huge dust cloud caused as the World Trade Center’s Tower One collapses after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into the twin towers, September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: (SEPTEMBER 11 RETROSPECTIVE) A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

394375 15: Early morning light hits the smoke and wreckage of the World Trade Center September 13, 2001 in New York City, two days after the twin towers were destroyed when hit by two hijacked passenger jets. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

394359 07: A man watches smoke emit from the former site of the World Trade Center September 12, 2001 in Hoboken, N.J. Smoke filled the air all over lower Manhattan in the aftermath of Tuesday’s terrorist attack and destruction of the World Trade Center. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Rescue workers survey damage to the World Trade Center 11 September, 2001 in New York. Two planes controlled by hijackers crashed into the twin towers of the center destroying the buildings. At almost the same time, another hijacked plane flew into the Pentagon in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty Images)

394261 111: People walk in the street in the area where the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a suspected terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Some victims’ relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact. A different 9/11 group, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, set up a simultaneous ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend both events. Biden will also attend the main New York observance before heading to Pennsylvania.