19-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)– The Alliance Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old wanted for attempted murder.

Shawn Rasnick is also wanted for felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a home and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

Shawn Rasnick (Photo courtesy: Alliance Police Department)

Rasnick is 5 foot 11 and 390 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said his last known address was in the area of Harmont Avenue in Canton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department at 330-821-9140 or submit an anonymous tip online.