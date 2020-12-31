19-year-old shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 19-year-old man died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Akron.

Officers were called to Baughman Street near Wildwood Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Akron police said they found the victim in the front lawn when they arrived.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 33037502490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: