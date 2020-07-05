1  of  5
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot at hotel in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an area hotel Saturday night.

Police were called to the Sheraton Suites on Front Street around 11:38 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the victim had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released pending notification of his family.

Police have not provided any information regarding a suspect.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Investigations continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334 or the Anonymous Crime Fighters Tip Line at 330-971-8477.  

