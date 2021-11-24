19-year-old dies after being shot in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A 19-year-old Euclid man is dead after he was shot in his car in University Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Scholl Road just before 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a car crash.

The victim was inside his vehicle, which had crashed into a parked car. Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. Witnesses reported seeing two people running from the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

University Heights police said it does not appear this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information should call the University Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799.