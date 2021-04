COSHOCTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Brianna Ratliff.

Blake A. Grewell, 19, is charged with aggravated murder. More charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Brianna Ratliff (Photo courtesy: Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office)

Ratliff was last seen on April 15 in the area of Hall Park in Coshocton. On Sunday, a search party discovered her body in a vacant house on Chestnut Street.

Investigators said Grewell was a former friend of the victim.