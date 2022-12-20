CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.

From October 4 through November 15, Andre Lovett, 19, was allegedly involved in multiple incidents across Cuyahoga County. Those include three aggravated robberies, two kidnappings, four robberies, an aggravated burglary, a felonious assault and multiple grand thefts, according to a press release from the United States Marshals Service.

Lovett is accused of carjacking Cuyahoga County citizens at gunpoint. In one incident, Lovett allegedly held a family at gunpoint inside their home and then robbed them, the release said.

Members of the task force arrested Lovett near the 1800 block of Wymore Street in Cleveland Tuesday.

According to the release, when officers arrived, Lovett jumped out of a second-story bedroom window and fled on foot. Lovett led task force members on a several-block chase until he was tracked down and arrested.

During the chase, one task force member suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury that required medical attention. The officer is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday, the release said.