19-year-old Akron man shot in head, killed; Suspects charged

Johnathan Lucas, 20, (left) and Tavian Alford, 19, (right) (Courtesy of Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrested two suspects allegedly involved in shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Akron Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., 20-year-old Johnathan Lucas and 19-year-old Tavian Alford were inside a vehicle with the victim, and two other occupants, which was traveling southbound on Rt. 8, according to a release from police.

Police say Lucas pulled out a handgun and it allegedly went off, shooting the victim in the head.

The driver of the vehicle drove the victim to nearby Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lucas is charged with felonious assault, weapon under disability, negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Alford who was one of the occupants in the car at the time of the shooting, was charged with obstructing justice, after intentionally misleading and providing false information to detectives.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.