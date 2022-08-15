NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.

A vehicle struck the train in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest, according to the district’s Facebook page.

State Route 93 is closed between Orrville Street Northwest and Youth Street Northwest until further notice. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple units have been called to the scene, including Stark County’s HAZMAT team, according to the fire department.

Lawrence Township is south of Canal Fulton.

FOX 8 has reached out to the fire department for more information.