19 stolen dirt bikes and ATVs recovered in Summit County

by: Talia Naquin

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Sheriff’s detectives have recovered nineteen stolen dirt bikes and ATVs at multiple locations across the county.

According to a press release, detectives executed multiple search warrants in relation to a burglary investigation Tuesday.

Warrants were served in Barberton, Akron and Brimfield Township.

Along with the ATVs and dirt bikes, detectives say they also recovered various parts.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests.

