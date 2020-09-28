19 Kent State University students told to quarantine following possible COVID-19 exposure

*** Watch Gov. Mike DeWine’s most recent coronavirus press conference above ***

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University has mandated the quarantine of 19 students living in on-campus housing following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

All of those students live in the Centennial Court A and are being relegated to a separate part of the building for their quarantine, which is set to end Oct. 10. The university said that anyone who tested positive for the illness would be in isolation.

“The university will work with the students and their instructors to ensure a seamless transition to remote learning for any face-to-face courses,” university officials said in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after 25 students were also asked to quarantine for possible exposure to the virus.

One week ago, the university reported 12 cases of the virus among its university community members. Since the return of students to campus for the fall semester, coronavirus cases have gone up in Portage County.

The university has set up a COVID Response Team, which can be reached at 330-672-2525. Anyone who thinks they are experiencing related symptoms is directed to call.

