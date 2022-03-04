19 children hurt when SUV slams into preschool

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Police said two kids were pinned under the vehicle when they arrived.

Both were taken to intensive care. The children are expected to survive.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.