CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 19 people during a violent crime reduction detail Friday, Sept. 22, in the city’s 5th police district.

Troopers also seized 14 illegal firearms, recovered one stolen vehicle and seized narcotics including cocaine, crack, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, Adderall pills and marijuana, according to a news release from patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

The sweep was part of ongoing collaborations between city police and state and federal authorities to crack down on surging violent crime.

The Cleveland Division of Police 5th District spans the city’s northeastern border.