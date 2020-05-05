180th Fighter Wing conducting series of flybys across state to salute COVID-19 heroes, lift Ohioans’ spirits

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a series of flybys across the state to salute workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and to lift spirits and morale of Ohioans.

According to a press release, the salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel is a thank you for keeping Ohioans safe.

The salute will kick off Wednesday.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

May 6:

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.: Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

May 7:

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.: Cincinnati

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.: Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2:00 – 2:15 p.m.: Sandusky, Fremont

2:00 – 2:20 p.m.: Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB

According to the release, all flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs or inclement weather.

Residents are encouraged to observe flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

