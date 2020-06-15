18-year-old woman killed in Akron shooting

1  of  2
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of an 18-year-old female.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Akron police responded to the area of N. Howard Street and West North St. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. 

Police found the teen in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. 

She died at the hospital.

Police have not released any information on the shooting.

The medical examiner’s office says the woman has not been identified.

