18-year-old suspect charged in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 18-year-old was arrested and charged with the death of a 19-year-old in Akron.

It started when officers found the victim dead in his car on Bernice Avenue and Rosamond Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Akron police said Owen Barzal was able to drive a short distance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

About two hours later, the SWAT responded to a house on Russell Avenue, after a possibly armed suspect barricaded himself inside. Christopher Blue, 18, was taken into custody without incident following the hours-long standoff.

Blue was originally charged with felonious assault. Charges of murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence were added based on evidence, including a handgun. He’s being held at the Summit County Jail