CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old that happened after 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Lonnie Burten Recreation Center.

Police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team the victim was shot multiple times in the face on Outhwaite Avenue.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

