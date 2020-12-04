18-year-old shot in face with young child in car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police officers responded after multiple witnesses said shots were fired on a busy street Wednesday afternoon.

“Officers arrived at the 900 block of East Tallmadge Avenue just after 1 p.m. There were multiple calls of shots fired,” said Lt. Michael Miller, with the Akron Police Department.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was inside a car with another person and a baby when she was shot in the face.

“We do know that a vehicle either followed them or tailed them as they traveled along East Tallmadge. And then they pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds in the car,” Miller said.

Akron police said the shooter’s car then took off.

The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening. There were no other injuries.

“There was a 1-year-old child in the car that easily could have been harmed but wasn’t,” Miller said.

Police do not know if the victim was the intended target or if it was a shooting at random.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area to determine a suspect vehicle.

