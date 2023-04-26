MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot his mother and then took off into the woods forcing area schools to go on lockdown and police to swarm the area searching for the suspect.

According to Mogadore Police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say in a post to Facebook, that the 18-year-old shot his mother in their apartment on Dick Street, near Marion Avenue.

He then fled into nearby woods. Police say officers swarmed the area and utilized drones and a plane from Ohio State Highway Patrol to eventually track down the suspect.

During that time, nearby schools were placed on lockdown.

“We had two on duty, two quickly became four, four quickly became six and we ended up in a relatively short amount of time having almost every officer in the department on shift working,” explained police in their post to social media.

The department extends gratitude to several nearby police agencies for assisting in the matter.

Officials note Akron police were able to quickly set a perimeter and say their help “most assuredly was a large part of the reason that our shooter didn’t make it far and he was arrested without incident or injury to the suspect.”

The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was found. Officials say the suspect’s mother is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the forearm.