LUCAS, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, near the intersection of Mansfield Lucas and Rummel roads in Monroe Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, 18-year-old Damon Mauk, was headed southeast along Mansfield Lucas Road in a 1998 Ford Mustang when he lost control and went off the right side of the road, crashing into a sign and a tree, according to the release.

He was taken by ambulance to a Mansfield hospital, where he died.