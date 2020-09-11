18-year-old killed in ATV crash in Stark County, deputies say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was killed in an ATV crash.

According to a press release, it happened in the 5400 block of Keiffer Ave. SW in Canton Township. Deputies say Bryceton Jenkins was driving the ATV on the roadway when he lost control and struck a tree.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on this incident to please contact them at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line 330-451-3937.

