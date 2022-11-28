AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday night.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue, near Chittenden Street.

According to Akron police, when they got there, officers found two 18-year-olds with multiple gunshot wounds near Robinson CLC.

The teens were taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

An uninjured 19-year-old was detained but later released, officials say.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.