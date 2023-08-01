AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old man has been identified after being killed in a shooting in Akron Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Noble Avenue, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When Akron police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Tayveion Murphy, was taken to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677).