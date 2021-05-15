18-year-old graduates from Kent State with a bachelor’s degree in math

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Spring is the time when most 18-year-olds are preparing to graduate high school and making plans to attend college or applying for jobs, but Benjamin Mudrak is way ahead of the game.

On May 15, 18-year-old Mudrak walked the stage at Kent State University’s commencement ceremony receiving a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

“Pure math is a difficult field as it is very specialized, so it’s difficult for undergraduate students to really be able to get research experiences before grad school,” Mudrak told Kent State University.

He started taking college courses through the College Credit Plus Program at Kent State while in eighth grade then graduated with honors early from Theodore Roosevelt High School as a junior in spring 2020.

Set to begin graduate school this August at Purdue University, he is seeking a Ph.D. in mathematics in hopes of one day being a professor.