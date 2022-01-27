18-year-old girl charged with murder of Cleveland police officer to appear in court

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old charged with murdering a Cleveland police officer is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a pretrial conference.

Tamara McLoyd is accused of killing Shane Bartek in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

McLoyd was arrested that same day.

Investigators say the shooting was caught on surveillance video and that McLoyd admitted to the crime.

Tamara McLoyd arrest

She is being represented by Jaye M. Schalachet, who was appointed by the court.

McLoyd is being held on a $5 million bond and entered a not guilty plea to the indictment.

Decisions could be made Thursday about what evidence can be presented if the case goes to trial.

