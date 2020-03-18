18-year-old dies after Erie County crash

MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– An 18-year-old passenger died following a two-car crash in Erie County.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday on state Route 101 and state Route 2 in Margaretta Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old man was attempting a left turn when a 19-year-old woman failed to stop and hit the other car’s driver’s side. The woman and her passenger were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, while the man was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Storm Lanier, of Sandusky, passed away from her injuries on Tuesday, according to the highway patrol.

The patrol said drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.