18-year-old arrested in connection with Lakewood park shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at Madison Park in Lakewood earlier this week.

According to a press release from police, charges were filed Thursday afternoon against Corey M. Froberg of Cleveland.

He’s charged with complicity to attempted murder, a first-degree felony. Froberg is being held on a $250,000 bond.

On Tuesday, police say officers were called to the south side of the park just after 6:45 p.m. for reports of a man shot.

Madison Park in Lakewood (WJW image)

When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot twice in the chest.

Police earlier this week said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in some kind of altercation at the park before being shot.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Lakewood police say they continue to pursue other leads in the case and are working to identify other possible suspects.