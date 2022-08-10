SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old was arrested following a carjacking in Solon Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Glenallen Avenue when a gray Kia SUV ran into a black Volvo sedan from behind. When both parties got out of their vehicles, two masked men approached the 62-year-old driver of the Volvo waving guns and telling the man to give them his belongings.

After taking the victim’s things, the pair got in the Volvo and drove off, followed by the Kia, driven by another suspect.

Garfield Heights police were then able to locate the Volvo using the car’s tracking system. It was found being parked behind a building in Garfield Heights, and when police tried to stop the driver, he got out of the vehicle and gave chase.

Police caught up with the suspect, 18-year-old Thomas Williams of Maple Heights, taking him into custody and charging him with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and having a weapon.

A gun was later found in the Volvo, but police are still searching for the other two suspects, whom are believed to be teenagers.

Those who may have any information regarding the robbery are asked to call Solon police at 440-248-1234.