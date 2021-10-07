18 former NBA players charged in $4 million fraud case

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court.

By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment.

According to NBC News, here are the defendants:

Terrence Williams

Alan Anderson

Anthony Allen

Desiree Allen

Shannon Brown

William Bynum

Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis

Christopher Douglas-Roberts

Melvin Ely

Jamario Moon

Darius Miles

Milton Palacio

Ruben Patterson

Eddie Robinson

Gregory Smith

Sebastian Telfair

Charles Watson Jr.

Antoine Wright

Anthony Wroten

According to the indictment, the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million.

Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.