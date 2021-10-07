18 former NBA players charged in $4 million fraud case

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court.
By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.
According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.
The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment.
According to NBC News, here are the defendants:
- Terrence Williams
- Alan Anderson
- Anthony Allen
- Desiree Allen
- Shannon Brown
- William Bynum
- Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis
- Christopher Douglas-Roberts
- Melvin Ely
- Jamario Moon
- Darius Miles
- Milton Palacio
- Ruben Patterson
- Eddie Robinson
- Gregory Smith
- Sebastian Telfair
- Charles Watson Jr.
- Antoine Wright
- Anthony Wroten
According to the indictment, the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million.
Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.