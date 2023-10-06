*Above video: Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage above of a previous crime sweep press conference*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-TEAM has learned that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 18 people for felonies during a violent crime reduction detail Thursday in the city’s 3rd police district.
According to Sergeant Bridget Matt here’s what the violent crime reduction team accomplished.
- 18 felony arrests.
- 7 illegal firearms seized.
- 4 recovered stolen vehicles.
- Illegal narcotics seized included heroin, psilocybin (mushrooms), codeine, hashish oil, and marijuana
“The detail was cut short around 6 p.m. due to weather and our helicopter needed to return to Columbus,” Matt said.
The violent crime reduction team made 19 arrests during a detail in September.