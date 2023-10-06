*Above video: Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage above of a previous crime sweep press conference*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-TEAM has learned that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 18 people for felonies during a violent crime reduction detail Thursday in the city’s 3rd police district.

According to Sergeant Bridget Matt here’s what the violent crime reduction team accomplished.

18 felony arrests.

7 illegal firearms seized.

4 recovered stolen vehicles.

Illegal narcotics seized included heroin, psilocybin (mushrooms), codeine, hashish oil, and marijuana

“The detail was cut short around 6 p.m. due to weather and our helicopter needed to return to Columbus,” Matt said.

The violent crime reduction team made 19 arrests during a detail in September.