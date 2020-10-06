1,762 early in-person ballots cast in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Early in-person voting started in Ohio Tuesday morning.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said 1,762 early in-person ballots were cast for the November election on Tuesday.
Vote-by-mail ballots were suspended and reissued as early in-person ballots for 319 people. There were also 40 takeaway ballots issued.
According to the board of elections, the busiest time in Cuyahoga County was between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. when 593 voted in person.
