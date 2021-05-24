17-year-old wanted for rape, kidnapping now in custody

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 17-year-old wanted on several charges including rape and kidnapping was taken into custody in Cleveland Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lavelle Spencer had been on the run since May 15 after escaping from the Warrensville Developmental Center where he was being treated, by court order, to stand trial.

His trial is on the following charges: robbery, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, assault, gross sexual

imposition, kidnapping and rape.

Spencer, of Highland Hills, was taken into custody by troopers with the Patrol’s Special

Response Team, along with agents from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The teen was taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.