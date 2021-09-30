17-year-old Texas boy accused of stabbing twin sister to death

KATY, Texas (WJW)– A 17-year-old Texas boy stabbed his twin to death while their parents slept, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen called 911 to report he stabbed his sister early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived at the home on Brown Meadow Court in Katy, located just west of Houston, they found the boy performing CPR on the victim.

Meghan Elliott suffered several stab wounds to the neck and died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Her brother is charged with murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail. No bond has been set.

Investigators have not determined a motive.