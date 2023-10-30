AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 17-year-old has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Akron Sunday night.

According to a release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, the shooting happened on the 2500 block of Romig Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Akron Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

According to the release, the teenager got into a verbal argument with others that eventually became physical. He was then shot multiple times.

The victims were taken to Akron General Medical Center where the teenage victim was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m., the release said.

According to police, the woman is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that night, a 32-year-old man showed up at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound, believed to be from the same incident, according to police.

Akron Police ask that anyone with information call 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.