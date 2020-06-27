17-year-old killed in ATV accident in Lorain County, deputies say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident.
According to a press release, deputies responded to Whitehead Rd. in Carlisle Township around 6:10 p.m. Friday for an ATV crash on private property.
The victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he passed away.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors.
