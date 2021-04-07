17-year-old killed, another teen injured in drive-by shooting, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old and injured another teen.

According to a release from the Akron Police Department, officers responded to Neptune Ave. at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls of shots fired.

Police say they found a 17-year-old boy outside of a home with gunshot wounds; they found another victim –also 17– outside a nearby gas station on Brown Street with gunshot wounds.

Both teens were taken to area hospitals. The 17-year-old found outside the home died from his injuries. The second teen is expected to survive.

Akron police say, based on preliminary information, the victims were both outside a home on Neptune Ave. when two unknown male suspects drove by in a white car and started shooting at them. Two homes, both occupied, were hit by gunfire too. No one else was injured.

According to the release from police, the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.