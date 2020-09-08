Two including 17-year-old charged in murders of Cleveland detective, informant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people have now been charged in the murders of Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, and Scott Dingess, who sources close to the case said had been working as an informant in a drug investigation.

According to a complaint from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Court Division, Kevin Robinson, 17, is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

17 year old has been charged in the murder of a Cleveland police officer and an informant last week—charges expected today against an adult too—I TEAM reported yesterday suspects arrested… — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 8, 2020

David McDaniel Jr., 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in their deaths. The charges state that McDaniel and two other suspects shot and killed the officer and Dingess “during an attempted robbery of the victims.” The I-Team reports investigators are still looking for the third suspect.

David McDaniel (photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

Monday, the I-Team reported Cleveland police were questioning two more people — an adult and a juvenile– about the deadly shooting last week of the officer and informant.

and now the adult arrested over the weekend has also been charged in the murder last week of Cleveland detective and informant — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 8, 2020

On Friday, police rounded up two juveniles and an adult for questioning about the case. The I-Team reported they were cleared in the officer investigation. They were arrested on warrants for other crimes.

Last Thursday night, Detective Skernivitz was shot and killed along with Dingess while sitting in a car off W. 65th.

Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

Officials initially said they did not have a motive for the police shooting.

Sunday, authorities announced up to $35,000 in reward money for tips on the case.

The funeral for the detective will be held on Friday.

