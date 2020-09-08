Two including 17-year-old charged in murders of Cleveland detective, informant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people have now been charged in the murders of Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, and Scott Dingess, who sources close to the case said had been working as an informant in a drug investigation.
According to a complaint from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Court Division, Kevin Robinson, 17, is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.
David McDaniel Jr., 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in their deaths. The charges state that McDaniel and two other suspects shot and killed the officer and Dingess “during an attempted robbery of the victims.” The I-Team reports investigators are still looking for the third suspect.
Monday, the I-Team reported Cleveland police were questioning two more people — an adult and a juvenile– about the deadly shooting last week of the officer and informant.
On Friday, police rounded up two juveniles and an adult for questioning about the case. The I-Team reported they were cleared in the officer investigation. They were arrested on warrants for other crimes.
Last Thursday night, Detective Skernivitz was shot and killed along with Dingess while sitting in a car off W. 65th.
Officials initially said they did not have a motive for the police shooting.
Sunday, authorities announced up to $35,000 in reward money for tips on the case.
The funeral for the detective will be held on Friday.
Follow more headlines on FOX8.com:
- Chocolate Pinata Surprise
- ‘Golden Girls’ recast with Black cast including Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King
- Hunting for Mushrooms
- How Social Media Affects Mental Health
- ‘Don’t test our boards of election’: What happens in Ohio if someone tries to vote twice