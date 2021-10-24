17-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening.

Police reportedly were called to the 2500 block of East 46th Street after the teen boy was seen lying on the ground near some basketball courts. Arriving around 7 p.m., officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

He was immediately transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, homicide detectives said little is known about what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 215-25-CRIME, the latter of which anonymous tips can be made. A reward of up to $5,000 could be available for applicable information.