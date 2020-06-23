Breaking News
17-year-old arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl in East Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Office arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. in Warrensville Heights.

The teen was wanted for shooting the child in the head Sunday night.

US Marshals join investigation into shooting of 8-year-old girl in East Cleveland

East Cleveland police officers had responded to a parking lot at 1846 Forest Hills Blvd around 8:30 p.m.

The child had emergency surgery and was last updated to have been in the intensive care unit.

