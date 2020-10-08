17-year-old arrested after 13-year-old girl shot in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A 13-year-old girl was shot in Lorain on Wednesday during a bizarre incident.

Officers responded to East 32nd Street and Denver Avenue. Lorain police said after an intensive effort, they learned a 17-year-old inadvertently shot the girl while trying to shoot someone else.

He was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The victim was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. No information on her condition is being released.

According to police, the firearm was found hidden in a nearby house.

