LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A 13-year-old girl was shot in Lorain on Wednesday during a bizarre incident.
Officers responded to East 32nd Street and Denver Avenue. Lorain police said after an intensive effort, they learned a 17-year-old inadvertently shot the girl while trying to shoot someone else.
He was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.
The victim was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. No information on her condition is being released.
According to police, the firearm was found hidden in a nearby house.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Two suspects face charges after shots fired at Lorain officer
- 17-year-old arrested after 13-year-old girl shot in Lorain
- How 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be transported across the US, once developed
- Layoffs continue with 840,000 new jobless claims
- Ohio travel advisory issued for seven states with high coronavirus transmission rates