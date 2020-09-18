17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine provide update on the coronavirus in video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,333 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

One case was transferred as it was determined the individual was not a Cleveland resident.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: