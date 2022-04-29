ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW)– The Humane Society of Richland County removed 17 dogs from what it described as “hell on earth” on Thursday.

A concerned resident brought the situation to humane officers’ attention.

Many of the dogs have skin issues, tumors and other medical needs. The humane society called the home “condemnable” with crates packed with two or three dogs in each.

The humane society is asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care, including canned dog food, soft dog treats, paper towels and newspapers. More needed items are available on its Amazon wish list.

The humane society will be closed on Friday and Saturday as it deals with the intake of the animals.