16th president of The Ohio State University has strong ties to the Buckeye State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Kristina M. Johnson, PhD, was appointed Wednesday as the 16th presidents of The Ohio State University.

Johnson served as chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY) since 2017 where she led a system of 64 public colleges and universities.

Johnson has close family ties to Ohio State and Ohio.

Her grandfather is an alum and graduated in 1896.

Her grandparents met on OSU’s Columbus campus.

“Ohio State has always been a special place to me – well beyond its standing as one of the most respected teaching, research and patient-care institutions in the world,” Johnson said. “I am humbled to be selected to lead this great land-grant university, and I look forward to meeting with students, faculty and staff to begin our work together.”

Johnson will begin her tenure as Ohio State president on September 1, 2020. She succeeds Michael V. Drake, who has served as president since June 2014.

