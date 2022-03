(WJW) — Over 16,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Cuyahoga County.

According to FirstEnergy, there is an issue with a piece of equipment that feeds power to the communities affected. As of noon, there were 8,880 customers without power in Lakewood, along with 4,383 in Rocky River, 1,720 in Westlake and 313 in Bay Village.

Utility crews were onsite Wednesday afternoon investigating the cause and making necessary repairs.

Power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.