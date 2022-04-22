HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW)– Search warrants in Butler County turned up more than $160,000 worth of drugs on Thursday.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, of Sharonville, was charged with possession of drugs and more charges are likely following lab testing on the narcotics.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the drug task force, with the help of the FBI, executed searched warrants in Middletown and Sharonville. The recovered 340 grams of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of fentanyl, as well as $9,700 in cash.

Shawn Lattimore (Photo courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets. This much fentanyl can kill over 500,000 people,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.