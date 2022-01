Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A teen was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Thursday night.

It happened in the 11900 block of Continental Avenue.

According to officials, the 16-year-old suffered from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to University Hospitals Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

