ELKO, Nev. (WJW) — Police in Nevada have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a McDonald’s employee.
According to Elko police, on the evening of Nov. 1, officers were called to the fast food restaurant for a report of someone who shot a worker.
Authorities said an investigation revealed a man walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through it, striking a 16-year-old girl, who worked there.
The man then took off. Police released a photo of a person of interest who they called “armed and dangerous.”
On Nov. 2, police said a 24-year-old suspect had been taken into custody and charged with one count of open murder.
Police described the shooting as a “random” attack and said the victim was a high school student.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com:
- 11-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s west side
- When will Nevada be called for Biden or Trump?
- Man injured during incident at Elyria Airport
- 16-year-old McDonald’s employee killed in ‘random’ shooting in drive-thru, police say
- US tops 100,000 coronavirus cases in one day, a new record