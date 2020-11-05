16-year-old McDonald’s employee killed in ‘random’ shooting in drive-thru, police say

ELKO, Nev. (WJW) — Police in Nevada have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a McDonald’s employee.

According to Elko police, on the evening of Nov. 1, officers were called to the fast food restaurant for a report of someone who shot a worker.

Authorities said an investigation revealed a man walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through it, striking a 16-year-old girl, who worked there.

The man then took off. Police released a photo of a person of interest who they called “armed and dangerous.”

On Nov. 2, police said a 24-year-old suspect had been taken into custody and charged with one count of open murder.

Police described the shooting as a “random” attack and said the victim was a high school student.

